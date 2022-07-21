Excalibur Management Corp Sells 4,754 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.07. The company had a trading volume of 43,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,534. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $108.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average of $104.93.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

