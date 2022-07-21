Excalibur Management Corp Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.84. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

