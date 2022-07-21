Exeedme Hits Market Cap of $5.92 Million (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $319,667.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exeedme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

