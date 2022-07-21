Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. Expensify has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $94,496.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,623.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Expensify by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Expensify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

