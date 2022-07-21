FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after buying an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,002,000 after acquiring an additional 122,485 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,620,000 after acquiring an additional 114,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,165 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $398.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.69. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.34 and a twelve month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

