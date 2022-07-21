Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Fathom Stock Performance

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. Fathom has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fathom will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fathom

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom

In other Fathom news, CFO Marco Fregenal purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,146,080 shares in the company, valued at $11,655,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fathom by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 134,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom

(Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.