Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $374,511,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $89,449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $51,882,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $37,283,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $195.59 on Thursday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cheuvreux raised Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.30.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

