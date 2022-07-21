Financial Contrast: Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) & Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) and Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Educational Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Educational Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Educational Development has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydrofarm Holdings Group -3.09% 1.44% 1.10% Educational Development 4.08% 10.99% 4.73%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Hydrofarm Holdings Group and Educational Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and Educational Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydrofarm Holdings Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Educational Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 338.60%. Given Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hydrofarm Holdings Group is more favorable than Educational Development.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hydrofarm Holdings Group and Educational Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydrofarm Holdings Group $479.42 million 0.36 $13.42 million ($0.35) -10.86 Educational Development $142.23 million 0.21 $8.31 million $0.61 5.75

Hydrofarm Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than Educational Development. Hydrofarm Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Educational Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hydrofarm Holdings Group beats Educational Development on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber. It also provides hydroponics systems, such as hydro systems, hydro trays and components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps; atmospheric control equipment comprising controllers, monitors and timers, ventilation/air conditioning equipment, air purification equipment, and CO2 equipment; and nutrients and additives. The company offers its products under the Phantom, PhotoBio, Active Aqua, Active Air, HEAVY 16, House & Garden, Mad Farmer, Roots Organics, Soul, Procision, Grotek, Gaia Green, Innovative Growers Equipment, Quantum, Xtrasun, Digilux, Agrobrite, SunBlaster, Jump Start, Active Eye, Autopilot, Phat, oxyClone, and GROW!T brands. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels. Educational Development Corporation markets its products to retail accounts, which include book, school supply, toy and gift stores and museums, through commissioned sales representatives, trade and specialty wholesalers, and its internal tele-sales group; and through a network of independent sales consultants through internet sales, direct sales, home shows, and book fairs. Educational Development Corporation was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

