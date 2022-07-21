FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. 52,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 40,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

FingerMotion Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $50.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%.

Insider Activity at FingerMotion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Michael K. H. Chan bought 150,000 shares of FingerMotion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FingerMotion stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

