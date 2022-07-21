FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.0477 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.67 million and $2.19 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000298 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000195 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 802,505,439 coins and its circulating supply is 600,559,951 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.