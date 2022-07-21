Fireball Hits Market Cap of $58,759.31 (FIRE)

Fireball (FIRE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Fireball coin can currently be bought for $2.99 or 0.00012866 BTC on popular exchanges. Fireball has a total market cap of $58,759.31 and approximately $113.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fireball has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000242 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,669 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

