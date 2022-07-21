Firestone Capital Management Acquires 2,341 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

IEFA traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.28. 8,864,009 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.58.

