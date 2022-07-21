Firestone Capital Management Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 2.5% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 372.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.46. 7,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,121. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.06.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

