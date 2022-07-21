Firestone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,711 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,409,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,762,000 after acquiring an additional 796,051 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,187,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,247,000 after buying an additional 745,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 923,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 430,607 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.42. 2,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,203. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

