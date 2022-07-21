Firestone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,786,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 645,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 590,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,287 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.37. The company had a trading volume of 49,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,453. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $130.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

