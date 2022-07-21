Firestone Capital Management Purchases 2,816 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Schiavi & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15,719.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 147,291 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 52,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VTEB traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,975. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.67.
