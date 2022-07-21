Firestone Capital Management Sells 107 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Firestone Capital Management lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $395.75. The company had a trading volume of 109,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

