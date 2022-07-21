First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Gap Up to $29.05

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.05, but opened at $29.71. First Bancshares shares last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 1 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FBMS shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

First Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $597.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.72 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 750,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after buying an additional 146,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Bancshares by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

