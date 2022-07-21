First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%.

First Community Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $18.72. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First Community has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Community by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Community by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

