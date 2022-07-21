First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,070,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 29,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after buying an additional 2,274,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,357,000 after buying an additional 269,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after buying an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,380,000 after buying an additional 37,979 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. 24,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

