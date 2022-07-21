First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.15-$2.23 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.15-$2.23 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 52,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,476. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 527,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

