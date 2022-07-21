First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.15-$2.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.13. 86,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,476. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

