First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,011 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,800.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.42 per share, with a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,800.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.60 per share, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $275,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.