First Personal Financial Services Buys New Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $66.11 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

