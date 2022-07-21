First Personal Financial Services Sells 72 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $27,274,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $322.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.