First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 10,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,770. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.
Institutional Trading of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM)
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.