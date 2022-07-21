First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 10,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,770. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Institutional Trading of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

