First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.97. 80,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,449. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $64.86.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.658 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT)
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.