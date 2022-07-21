First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.97. 80,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,449. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.658 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter.

