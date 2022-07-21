First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

