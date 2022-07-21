First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FIF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.57. 20,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,174. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $15.98.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.