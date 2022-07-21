Flamingo (FLM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.90 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Flamingo has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $58.29 million and approximately $17.90 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00322532 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016047 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001797 BTC.
Flamingo Coin Profile
Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance.
Buying and Selling Flamingo
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.
