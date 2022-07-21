Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Down 25.1% in June

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 846,800 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Foresight Autonomous Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FRSX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. 503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,797. Foresight Autonomous has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Foresight Autonomous Company Profile
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
