Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 93,405 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,285,288 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,405 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.30% of Huntington Bancshares worth $62,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Wedbush lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.12.

HBAN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. 531,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,539,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

