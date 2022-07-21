Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,590 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 1.3% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.71% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $209,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 59.3% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,528,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.

FITB traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.