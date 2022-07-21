Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $131.86 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 717,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up about 0.8% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.32% of Hubbell worth $131,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Hubbell by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Hubbell stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.19. 1,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,201. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

