Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 22,069 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 628,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $74,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,761. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.59. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.69.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

