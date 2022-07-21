Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 2,466 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 378,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in 3M were worth $56,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in 3M by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in 3M by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.95. The stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

