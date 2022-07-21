Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,326,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.06% of AT&T worth $102,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,293,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

