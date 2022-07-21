Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 547 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 732,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $175,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $182.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,404. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.62 and its 200 day moving average is $217.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

