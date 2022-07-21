Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 81,980 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81,980 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $92,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 229,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $393.34. 8,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

