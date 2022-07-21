FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Up 17.7% This Week

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $179,592.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,306.46 or 0.99998831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FKX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster.

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.