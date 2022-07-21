Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

