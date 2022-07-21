Frax (FRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.41 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $11.47 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC on exchanges.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,406,058,927 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

