Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.73.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FRU opened at C$13.70 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$8.13 and a twelve month high of C$17.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.11.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

