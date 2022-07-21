Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.09

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 55587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.19) to €51.00 ($51.52) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.51.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.
Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,935,000 after buying an additional 2,118,186 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after buying an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
