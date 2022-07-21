Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.09

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 55587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.19) to €51.00 ($51.52) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,577,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,935,000 after buying an additional 2,118,186 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,363,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 210,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,499,000 after buying an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

