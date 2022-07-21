FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.93

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.93 and traded as high as $60.95. FRP shares last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 16,669 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $565.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94.

Insider Activity

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.77 per share, with a total value of $56,770.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $307,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,465.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.77 per share, with a total value of $56,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $444,932 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in FRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in FRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in FRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FRP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.