FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Up 24.1% in June

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 332,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
FSD Pharma Price Performance
Shares of FSD Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,471. FSD Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.
FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About FSD Pharma
FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD-201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also focuses on Lucid-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule identified for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depressive disorder; and Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.
