Fuse Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $514,582.00 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $514,582.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00391729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

