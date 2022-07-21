FYDcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,551.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $721,644.80 and approximately $1,551.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000499 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Profile
FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 622,119,247 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
