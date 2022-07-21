G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) PT Lowered to C$1.65 at National Bank Financial

G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of G Mining Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

G Mining Ventures Trading Down 0.9 %

GMINF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 0.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488. G Mining Ventures has a twelve month low of 0.41 and a twelve month high of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.55.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

