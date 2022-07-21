Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys 221 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $133.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.